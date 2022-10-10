David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,080,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $880,264,000 after acquiring an additional 340,809 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 112,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 28,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $160.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $314.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

