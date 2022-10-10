DeFIRE Price Tops $0.0239 (CWAP)

DeFIRE (CWAP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. One DeFIRE token can currently be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. DeFIRE has a total market cap of $261,427.60 and $29,444.00 worth of DeFIRE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeFIRE has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010247 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About DeFIRE

DeFIRE launched on May 20th, 2021. DeFIRE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,934,971 tokens. The Reddit community for DeFIRE is https://reddit.com/r/defire_fi. DeFIRE’s official Twitter account is @defire_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFIRE is defire.fi. The official message board for DeFIRE is medium.com/defire.

Buying and Selling DeFIRE

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFIRE (CWAP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeFIRE has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DeFIRE is 0.02390618 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $14.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defire.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFIRE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFIRE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFIRE using one of the exchanges listed above.

