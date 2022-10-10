DekBox Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $130,815.00 (DEK)

DekBox (DEK) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. One DekBox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DekBox has a market capitalization of $130,815.00 and approximately $20,040.00 worth of DekBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DekBox has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00046417 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001852 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.08 or 0.01623197 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

DekBox Profile

DekBox is a token. Its launch date was April 28th, 2021. DekBox’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DekBox is medium.com/@dekboxofficial. DekBox’s official website is www.dekbox.finance. DekBox’s official Twitter account is @dekbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DekBox is https://reddit.com/r/dekbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DekBox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DekBox (DEK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DekBox has a current supply of 0. The last known price of DekBox is 0.00146934 USD and is down -8.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $9,130.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.dekbox.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DekBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DekBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DekBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

