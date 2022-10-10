Dent (DENT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.50 Million

Dent (DENT) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $91.71 million and $6.50 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent (DENT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dent has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 99,007,791,202.73587 in circulation. The last known price of Dent is 0.00093491 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,669,727.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dentwireless.com/.”

