Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Price Target to $1.50

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VNTR has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered Venator Materials from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.05 to $0.65 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Venator Materials from $1.90 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Venator Materials from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $0.60 in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Venator Materials Price Performance

Shares of VNTR stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Venator Materials ( NYSE:VNTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Venator Materials had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Venator Materials by 2.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the second quarter worth $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the first quarter worth $43,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the second quarter worth $58,000.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

