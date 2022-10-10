Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,250 ($27.19) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.21) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,228 ($26.92).

Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 1,991 ($24.06) on Friday. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,434.23 ($17.33) and a one year high of GBX 1,993.50 ($24.09). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,893.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,804.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of £18.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 934.74.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

