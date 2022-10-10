Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Sell Rating for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their sell rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,350 ($40.48) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DGE. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,150 ($50.14) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,100 ($49.54) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($52.56) target price on Diageo in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,160 ($50.27) target price on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) target price on Diageo in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,132 ($49.93).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,733.50 ($45.11) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.04 billion and a PE ratio of 2,666.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,815.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,764.98. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,110 ($49.66).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a GBX 46.82 ($0.57) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $29.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.82%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,807 ($46.00) per share, for a total transaction of £8,261.19 ($9,982.10).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

