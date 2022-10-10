DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $120.00 at Piper Sandler

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.16.

DexCom stock opened at $102.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $164.86.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,628,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,286 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

