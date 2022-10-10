dForce Price Tops $0.0340 on Major Exchanges (DF)

dForce (DF) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. Over the last seven days, dForce has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. dForce has a market capitalization of $14.70 million and $1.31 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About dForce

dForce launched on August 8th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 432,032,331 tokens. The official website for dForce is dforce.network. The Reddit community for dForce is https://reddit.com/r/dforcenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce (DF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce has a current supply of 999,934,977.0387098 with 432,032,331.945122 in circulation. The last known price of dForce is 0.03417418 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $434,849.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

