dFund Tops One Day Trading Volume of $37,407.00 (DFND)

dFund (DFND) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. dFund has a total market capitalization of $476,478.00 and $37,407.00 worth of dFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dFund has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dFund token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

dFund Profile

dFund’s genesis date was May 1st, 2021. dFund’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for dFund is d-fund.io. dFund’s official Twitter account is @dfundproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dFund

According to CryptoCompare, “dFund (DFND) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dFund has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dFund is 0.00045273 USD and is down -4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $37,887.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://d-fund.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

