Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Diodes to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $69.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.06 and its 200-day moving average is $73.20. Diodes has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $113.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $500.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.47 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 14.82%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,459.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diodes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Diodes by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,187,000 after buying an additional 390,872 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,302,000 after purchasing an additional 292,450 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,843,000 after purchasing an additional 260,939 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 589,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,075,000 after acquiring an additional 199,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.