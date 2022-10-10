Dipper Network Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $359,766.33 (DIP)

Dipper Network (DIP) traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Dipper Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dipper Network has a market capitalization of $359,766.33 and $19,545.00 worth of Dipper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dipper Network has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,305.64 or 1.00005632 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006739 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003378 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00046660 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010320 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00063714 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022558 BTC.

Dipper Network Profile

Dipper Network (DIP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Dipper Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 coins. Dipper Network’s official Twitter account is @dippernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dipper Network is dippernetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Dipper Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dipper Network (DIP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Dipper Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dipper Network is 0.00410064 USD and is down -9.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,172.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dippernetwork.com.”

