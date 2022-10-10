DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on October 31st

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance
DBL stock opened at $14.46 on Monday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77.
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
