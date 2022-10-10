DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on October 31st

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance

DBL stock opened at $14.46 on Monday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 82,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 866.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 88,302 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

