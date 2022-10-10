DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLY. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 132.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 71,946 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 77.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 83,880 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after buying an additional 55,990 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 184.4% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 23,450 shares during the period.

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

