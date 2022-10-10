DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DTE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.70.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $107.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $106.68 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 12.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 20.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 451,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,188,000 after purchasing an additional 76,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.