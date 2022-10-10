Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Market Cap Tops $833,979.29 (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) token can now be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $833,979.29 and approximately $17,042.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,375.15 or 1.00017949 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003391 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00047594 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010284 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00063572 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022496 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2021. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 tokens. The official message board for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) is duckdao.medium.com. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official website is duckstarter.io. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

According to CryptoCompare, “Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a current supply of 95,986,126.46717 with 31,319,194.867369 in circulation. The last known price of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) is 0.02678663 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $114.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://duckstarter.io/.”

