Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Major Shareholder Norman H. Pessin Purchases 333,334 Shares

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) major shareholder Norman H. Pessin bought 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,002.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,221,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,186. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Duos Technologies Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DUOT stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. Duos Technologies Group Inc has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 63.14% and a negative return on equity of 794.97%. The company had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duos Technologies Group Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOT. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 519,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 27,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP boosted its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,283,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 829,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

