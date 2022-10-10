Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter worth $29,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 4,000.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumentum Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lumentum to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of LITE opened at $72.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Featured Articles

