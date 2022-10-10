Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.23 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 455.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,753 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in American International Group by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 24.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in American International Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American International Group Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $49.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.40%.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

