Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.37 Million Stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 73.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ShockWave Medical

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $279,571.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,760.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.11, for a total transaction of $14,405,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,529,635.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $279,571.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,700 shares of company stock valued at $30,455,976 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ShockWave Medical Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $263.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.52 and its 200-day moving average is $216.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.82 and a beta of 1.08. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $314.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.50.

ShockWave Medical Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

