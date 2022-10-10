Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,530 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,815,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $178,896,000 after acquiring an additional 920,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,301,346 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $159,795,000 after acquiring an additional 310,816 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,338,000 after acquiring an additional 878,633 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,212,731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $119,382,000 after acquiring an additional 300,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,797.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $31.48 on Monday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.25.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Tapestry to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Tapestry Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.