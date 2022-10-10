Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,434 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,554,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,085,000 after buying an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 184,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 44.7% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 14,360 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $547,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 14,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $547,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,621. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRNT stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.54. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $56.39.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

