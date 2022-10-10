Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $1.04 Million Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FR stock opened at $44.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.75. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 62.25%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

