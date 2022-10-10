Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $902,000 Stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178,523 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.60% of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the first quarter valued at $103,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 141.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the first quarter valued at $259,000.

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBX opened at $28.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08.

