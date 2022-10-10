Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 99,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $81.38 on Monday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $120.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.64 and a 200 day moving average of $100.69.

About Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

