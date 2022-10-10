Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 951 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Blackstone by 152.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone Stock Down 5.7 %

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,161,423 shares of company stock valued at $86,730,717 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX opened at $86.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.48 and a 200-day moving average of $102.92. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.70%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

