E2open Parent (ETWO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.38 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect E2open Parent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ETWO opened at $6.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.27, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. E2open Parent has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.

In other E2open Parent news, COO Peter Hantman sold 21,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $152,340.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,336.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $354,845 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,730 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,914 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,963,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,834,000 after purchasing an additional 108,014 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,097,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 40,846 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

