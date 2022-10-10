EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) PT Lowered to $187.00 at Piper Sandler

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.70.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $138.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.58. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 97.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,159,000 after buying an additional 1,203,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after buying an additional 133,344 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 7.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,964,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,524,000 after buying an additional 217,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 88.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,133,000 after buying an additional 630,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

