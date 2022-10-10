Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:EFL)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:EFL opened at $8.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $9.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the first quarter worth $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 21.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth $484,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter.

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

