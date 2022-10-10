Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 20th

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

EVV stock opened at $9.47 on Monday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $13.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,622,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,980,000 after acquiring an additional 772,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 46,660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 437,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 29,526 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 322,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 318,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

