Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 20th

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
EVV stock opened at $9.47 on Monday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $13.36.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
