Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.