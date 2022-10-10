EDUCare (EKT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

EDUCare (EKT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One EDUCare token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EDUCare has traded down 6% against the US dollar. EDUCare has a market cap of $72,867.56 and $4,220.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003208 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare was first traded on March 26th, 2018. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 tokens. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @ektcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EDUCare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EDUCare (EKT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. EDUCare has a current supply of 724,297,908.475. The last known price of EDUCare is 0.00010338 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,848.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ekt8.io/.”

