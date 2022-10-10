Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet cut Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 2.9 %

ELAN opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at $613,239.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

