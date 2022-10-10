Electric Cash (ELCASH) Trading Down 27.9% This Week

Electric Cash (ELCASH) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Electric Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005011 BTC on popular exchanges. Electric Cash has a total market capitalization of $542,504.44 and $33,710.00 worth of Electric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electric Cash has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electric Cash Profile

Electric Cash was first traded on January 31st, 2020. Electric Cash’s total supply is 4,134,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,950 tokens. Electric Cash’s official Twitter account is @elcash_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electric Cash is medium.com/electric-cash. The official website for Electric Cash is electriccash.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electric Cash (ELCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Electric Cash has a current supply of 4,134,775 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Electric Cash is 0.96593786 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $145.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://electriccash.global.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

