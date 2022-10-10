Eleven Finance (ELE) Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. Eleven Finance has a market capitalization of $10,966.83 and approximately $91,460.00 worth of Eleven Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eleven Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Eleven Finance has traded up 29.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006188 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Eleven Finance Token Profile

ELE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. Eleven Finance’s total supply is 5,320,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,763,683 tokens. Eleven Finance’s official message board is elevenfinance.medium.com. Eleven Finance’s official website is eleven.finance. Eleven Finance’s official Twitter account is @elevenfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Eleven Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Eleven Finance (ELE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Eleven Finance has a current supply of 5,320,822 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Eleven Finance is 0.00276706 USD and is down -10.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $160.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://eleven.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eleven Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eleven Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eleven Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

