Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELMUF shares. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Elisa Oyj from €57.00 ($58.16) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Elisa Oyj from €54.60 ($55.71) to €50.80 ($51.84) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Elisa Oyj stock opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average is $56.85. Elisa Oyj has a 52-week low of $55.20 and a 52-week high of $56.45.

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

