ElonDoge (EDOGE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $29,482.00

ElonDoge (EDOGE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. ElonDoge has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $29,482.00 worth of ElonDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ElonDoge has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One ElonDoge token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ElonDoge Profile

ElonDoge’s launch date was May 19th, 2021. ElonDoge’s total supply is 700,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 387,760,029,724,933 tokens. The official message board for ElonDoge is medium.com/elondoge. ElonDoge’s official Twitter account is @elondogeio. The official website for ElonDoge is elondoge.io.

ElonDoge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ElonDoge (EDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ElonDoge has a current supply of 700,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ElonDoge is 0 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $69.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elondoge.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ElonDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ElonDoge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ElonDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

