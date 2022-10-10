EmiSwap Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges (ESW)

EmiSwap (ESW) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 10th. One EmiSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EmiSwap has a total market capitalization of $90,680.67 and $59,081.00 worth of EmiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EmiSwap has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EmiSwap Token Profile

ESW is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2021. EmiSwap’s total supply is 42,946,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,946,444 tokens. The official message board for EmiSwap is emiswap.medium.com. EmiSwap’s official Twitter account is @emiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EmiSwap is emiswap.com/#/swap.

EmiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EmiSwap (ESW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EmiSwap has a current supply of 42,946,444.51 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EmiSwap is 0.00215749 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $54,919.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://emiswap.com/#/swap.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EmiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EmiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EmiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

