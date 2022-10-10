EMOGI Network (LOL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $50,276.00

EMOGI Network (LOL) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. EMOGI Network has a market cap of $294,420.00 and approximately $50,276.00 worth of EMOGI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EMOGI Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EMOGI Network has traded 47.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EMOGI Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010247 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

EMOGI Network Coin Profile

EMOGI Network launched on July 22nd, 2019. EMOGI Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. EMOGI Network’s official Twitter account is @EMOGIcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EMOGI Network’s official message board is medium.com/@EMOGICoin. EMOGI Network’s official website is emogi.io.

EMOGI Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EMOGI is a secure digital currency that can be sent person to person over the internet. Transactions have very low fees and are completed nearly instantly with no banks or governments involved.Emojis are used and understood across the world and are quickly becoming a universal language. EMOGI strives to be globally-recognized and accepted money.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EMOGI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EMOGI Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EMOGI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EMOGI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EMOGI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.