EngageSmart (ESMT) & The Competition Financial Contrast

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) is one of 413 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare EngageSmart to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EngageSmart and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EngageSmart 0 2 7 1 2.90 EngageSmart Competitors 1670 11478 24498 536 2.63

EngageSmart presently has a consensus target price of $31.94, indicating a potential upside of 47.28%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 47.90%. Given EngageSmart’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EngageSmart has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

89.7% of EngageSmart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of EngageSmart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EngageSmart and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EngageSmart -0.12% 2.13% 1.98% EngageSmart Competitors -81.79% -89.21% -9.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EngageSmart and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EngageSmart $216.28 million -$8.97 million -1,084.50 EngageSmart Competitors $1.82 billion $284.87 million 22.74

EngageSmart’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than EngageSmart. EngageSmart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

EngageSmart beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

EngageSmart Company Profile

EngageSmart, Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections. It also provides HealthPay24, a patient engagement and payment platform that helps health systems, physician groups, dental practices, and medical billers to drive patient self-pay collections; and DonorDrive, a fundraising software platform that helps non-profits, healthcare organizations, and higher education institutions produce virtual events, launch branded donation campaigns, and create peer-to-peer fundraising experiences. The company was formerly known as EngageSmart, LLC. and changed its name to EngageSmart, Inc. in June 2021. EngageSmart, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

