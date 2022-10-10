Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

EQR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.39.

EQR stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $62.14 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 75.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $2,729,361,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,925 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,825,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,468 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 369.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,025,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,884 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,519 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

