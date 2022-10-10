Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.45.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ERO. Barclays decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Ero Copper Stock Up 3.3 %

TSE ERO opened at C$16.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 7.69. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$10.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$146.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$145.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.922794 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

