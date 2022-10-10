Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Given New $100.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ESTA. B. Riley initiated coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.65. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.11. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.80 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 49.94% and a negative return on equity of 129.28%. Equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JW Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.8% during the first quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,772,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,835,000 after buying an additional 25,965 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,638,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,394,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 836,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madryn Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

