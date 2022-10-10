Ethereum Meta Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Ethereum Meta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $26.79 million and approximately $52,449.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003170 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010184 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 992,099,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,514,424,439,041 tokens. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @ethereummeta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com.

Ethereum Meta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Meta (ETHM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethereum Meta has a current supply of 992,099,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ethereum Meta is 0.00000018 USD and is up 4.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $24,283.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethermeta.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

