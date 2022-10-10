EthereumMax Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8,844.00 (EMAX)

EthereumMax (EMAX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. EthereumMax has a total market capitalization of $12.19 million and approximately $8,844.00 worth of EthereumMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EthereumMax token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EthereumMax has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EthereumMax alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

EthereumMax Token Profile

EthereumMax’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. EthereumMax’s total supply is 2,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for EthereumMax is www.facebook.com/ethereummax. EthereumMax’s official website is www.ethereummax.org. EthereumMax’s official Twitter account is @ethereum_max and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EthereumMax is https://reddit.com/r/ethereummax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EthereumMax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumMax (EMAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. EthereumMax has a current supply of 2,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumMax is 0 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,949.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethereummax.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EthereumMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EthereumMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EthereumMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EthereumMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.