EtherGem Price Hits $0.0046 on Exchanges (EGEM)

EtherGem (EGEM) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $89,667.71 and approximately $675.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EtherGem has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EtherGem alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003170 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010184 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem’s genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EtherGem is https://reddit.com/r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io.

EtherGem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherGem (EGEM) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate EGEM through the process of mining. EtherGem has a current supply of 38,192,180 with 19,483,114 in circulation. The last known price of EtherGem is 0.00464856 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $145.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://egem.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.