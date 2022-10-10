Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman Sells 20,850 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total transaction of $2,305,801.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,866,859.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $2,216,772.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $2,207,181.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $2,440,701.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $2,247,630.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,891,720.50.

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $110.44 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank raised its position in Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Etsy by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Etsy by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Etsy by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

