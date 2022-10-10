Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

ETSY opened at $110.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.80. Etsy has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.76 and a 200 day moving average of $98.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total value of $2,305,801.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,866,859.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total transaction of $2,305,801.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,866,859.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,118 shares of company stock valued at $15,296,048. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Etsy by 403.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 125.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

