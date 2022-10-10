Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) by 314.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,530 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at about $700,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBD opened at $2.86 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $851.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

