EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on EVOP shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Insider Transactions at EVO Payments

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $117,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,126.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $117,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,126.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,387,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,596.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,140 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVO Payments

EVO Payments Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in EVO Payments by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 8.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 3.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVOP opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91. EVO Payments has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 671.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.59 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVO Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.